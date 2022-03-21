Caltrans will be doing rock scaling and stabilization work this week on Highway 50 at Echo Summit.
You may remember it started with a boulder the size of a house that came down on the roadway - it was cleared after a few days. Since then several other large rocks have fallen onto the roadway.
Caltrans says drivers should expect delays up to 30 minutes on the detour on Johnson Pass Road.
Commercial vehicles and trucks hauling trailers will stay on Highway 50 - and could experience 45 minute delays.
U.S. Highway 50 detours will be in effect during the following periods:
- Monday, March 21 – noon to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 22 through Thursday, March 24 – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, March 25 – 7 a.m. to noon
One-way traffic control is also in effect between Kyburz and Strawberry on U.S. Highway 50 for vegetation removal following the devastating Caldor Fire in 2021. Motorists should expect travel delays in this area as well.
Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.
You can check out Caltrans' “QuickMap” for current road conditions at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/. Motorists can also call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).