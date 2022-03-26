Rocket Attacks Hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden Visits Poland

Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv while President Joe Biden visited neighboring Poland.
The attacks Saturday were a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country’s east. The airstrikes shook a city seen as a haven in Ukraine for hundreds of thousands of displaced people and prompted some to pack up once again.
Lviv also has become a humanitarian staging ground for Ukraine, and the attacks could further complicate that work.
In Poland, Biden met with refugees in a show of solidarity.