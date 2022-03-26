Rocket Attacks Hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden Visits Poland
AP Staff

Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv while President Joe Biden visited neighboring Poland.

The attacks Saturday were a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country’s east. The airstrikes shook a city seen as a haven in Ukraine for hundreds of thousands of displaced people and prompted some to pack up once again.

Lviv also has become a humanitarian staging ground for Ukraine, and the attacks could further complicate that work.

In Poland, Biden met with refugees in a show of solidarity. 

