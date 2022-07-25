Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 (I-80) westbound motorists of the start of a new rockfall protection project along a two-mile segment of roadway just west of the California-Nevada state line.
From Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28, I-80 westbound motorists should expect a #2 (right) lane closure between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the first project location, just east of Mystic in Nevada County. Travel delays of 30 minutes are anticipated.
Work at this location will include installing double twisted wire mesh and cable net drapery systems along the mountain slope.
Later this summer, crews will be performing similar rockfall protection work at two other locations approximately 1.5 miles from the state line.
The improvements are part of a $12.6 million project to stabilize the cut slope along I-80 westbound just west of the California-Nevada line to prevent continued rockfall onto shoulder areas and the roadway. The project will include flattening existing slope, installing drapery systems, and constructing concrete barriers and valley gutters.
Alfaro Communications Construction, Inc. of Compton is the prime contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be completed in November 2022.
The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather, equipment availability or other unexpected events.
(Caltrans)