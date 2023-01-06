U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced that Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state.
These projects will increase access to water resources for Nevadans as the state continues to face a severe drought.
The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern Nevada Water Authority, the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District, and the Virgin Valley Water District.
“At a time when we are experiencing one of the worst droughts on record, it is critical that we invest in water conservation and improving infrastructure,” said Senator Rosen. “With this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I helped write and pass, communities across Nevada will more efficiently monitor water levels and take action to improve water efficiency and resiliency.”
“I’m glad to see these funds I helped secure as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law come to Nevada to improve efficiency and help us conserve water in communities all over the state,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “More investments in water resilience are coming, and I’ll keep working to ensure Nevada gets its fair share.”
Below is a full breakdown of Nevada funding:
- Moapa Valley Water District in Clark County: $100,000
- Southern Nevada Water Authority in Las Vegas: $95,000
- Truckee-Carson Irrigation District in Fallon: $100,000
- Virgin Valley Water District in Clark County: $100,000
This funding announcement is part of the $8.3 billion they secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated for the Bureau of Reclamation to combat drought in the Western U.S.
Last year, Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto helped pass the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act, which improves and invests in key water infrastructure systems in Nevada and throughout the country.
That legislation was signed into law on April 16, 2019, and it requires the Department of the Interior to carry out the Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan signed by the seven Colorado River Basin states, including Nevada.