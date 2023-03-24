U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) joined Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tina Smith (D-MN), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in introducing the bipartisan Rural American Health Corps Act to incentivize more health professionals to serve and live in rural communities with the aim of increasing the number of medical providers in those areas.
“All of Nevada’s 17 counties are affected by the health care provider shortage facing our state, especially our rural counties,” said Senator Rosen. “This bipartisan legislation seeks to increase access to health care services in rural Nevada by incentivizing nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other medical providers to work in underserved communities in Nevada.”
Earlier this month, Rosen introduced a package of bipartisan bills to address the shortage of doctors and dentists in Nevada by increasing Nevada’s access to medical residency slots and incentivizing doctors to practice in underserved areas.
Last Congress, Senator Rosen’s bicameral, bipartisan Maximizing Outcomes Through Better Investments in Lifesaving Equipment for (MOBILE) Health Care Act introduced with Congresswoman Susie Lee (NV-03) was signed into law.
(Office of Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen)