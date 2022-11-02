While it usually shows up later in the season, doctors in our area say they’re seeing early signs of Respiratory Syncytial Virus… or RSV.
Washoe County Health District officials say RSV numbers have increased dramatically in the last three weeks with cases doubling each week - 54 cases were reported last week, for a total of 107 cases reported.
The virus can impact all ages, but doctors are warning it’s most dangerous in young children. Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of General Pediatrics at Renown Children's Hospital explains, “They're the ones that struggle the most with RSV, mucus secretions are really thick, they have a hard time coughing those up, can cause respiratory distress.”
Dr. Slots says the biggest thing parents should be looking out for is breathing. She says if a child is breathing heavy and you see their bellies and chest going in and out, it’s likely not safe. Another thing to look out for is their intake. “If they're not taking in enough fluids, they're not having good wet diapers, breathing heavy, not as active, that definitely needs to be seen.”
She also mentions RSV is highly contagious and can be spread through coughing sneezing and through germs on the hands. She says if your child is sick, it’s important to keep them home from daycare or school.
Health District Officials say RSV symptoms can get worse over time, so if you're noticing breathing patterns that are different or abnormal you should seek medical attention.