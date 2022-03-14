Get ready for some major traffic detours at U.S. 395 and Lemmon Drive as RTC is continuing construction on phase 1 of the Lemmon Drive project to widen the road from 4 lanes to 6.

Starting today the detour will be in place 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Drivers will still be able to get off at U.S. 395 Southbound and Northbound from Lemmon Drive.

Lauren Ball, the Public Information Officer for RTC explains "These closures are going to be in place through July but that also means we're gong to be done wrapping up this whole part of the project by early August and out of here, so that's 2 months ahead of schedule."

We have a map provided for reference:

If you're driving South on U.S. 395 to access Northbound Lemmon Drive, you need to use the Southbound U.S. 395 Golden Valley Road off ramp or Stead Boulevard, to Lear Boulevard, to Military Drive and finally to Lemmon Drive. If you're driving from North Virginia Street, you'll need to use the Southbound Lemmon Drive on ramp to U.S. 395 to the Golden Valley Road off ramp to Northbound U.S. 395 to North Lemmon Drive.

Ball says "If you're coming from Reno and you need to get off an exit from Lemmon Drive you're still going to be able to do that. If you're coming from Lemmon drive and you want to head back to Reno you're going to be able to do that too."

What they're constructing is a Diverging Diamond interchange. The form of this construction is to help improve traffic flow and increase safety, including fewer contact points, better sight distance for turning, traffic calming and shorter pedestrian crossings.

Ball compares "If you're familiar with the interchange at I-580 and Moana it's going to look very similar to that interchange and operate the same way as well."

Here's a link to NDOT's simulation of the completed project.