The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is launching a new official app for transit passengers called Transit.
The app will help passengers with trip planning, real-time vehicle information, and service alerts.
Passengers can use the trip-planning feature to plan trips using both RTC RIDE fixed-route transit service and RTC FlexRIDE service. Passengers can also pay their bus fare using the Transit app.
Additionally, the Transit app allows RTC to push out customer service surveys and lets passengers rate their ride, which the RTC anticipates will help improve transit service.
The RTC encourages all transit users to download the free Transit app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
RTC Washoe passengers are automatically upgraded in the app with a free Royale subscription, which unlocks additional features, special RTC Washoe branding, and new customization options. With Royale, riders have access to power features such as customizable themes, as well as personalized emoji avatars that allow riders to become celebrities on their local bus line and leaderboards for users competing to help the most riders with GO crowdsourcing.
The app is part of the RTC’s ongoing 5-year transit-improvement plan, called the Transit Optimization Plan Strategies (TOPS). App data will continue to improve over time as the RTC upgrades bus-tracking technology.
To learn more, download the app, or visit rtcwashoe.com
(RTC Washoe)