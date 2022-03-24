The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is resuming transit service to the Social Security Administration Office, located at 1170 Harvard Way in Reno, beginning on Saturday, March 26.
Two transit stops close to the Social Security Administration Office will now operate as part of RTC’s existing Route 13 service, one stop located on the east side of Harvard Way, just south of Vassar Street, and one stop located on the north side of Vassar Street, just west of Harvard Way.
While the Social Security Administration Office is currently served by RTC’s Route 9 service on Kietzke Lane, the RTC received feedback that it was difficult for some passengers to walk to the office from the closest stop on Kietzke Lane. The office was also previously served by Route 19, which remains discontinued. The Route 19 stop in front of the office is still out of service.
On March 26, in addition to the changes to Route 13, there will also be some additional service added to Route 7 and the RAPID Lincoln Line. The RTC encourages transit passengers to check their routes to see the changes at rtcwashoe.com, or by calling RTC Customer Service at (775) 348-RIDE.
All RTC fixed-route transit routes began operating on a Sunday-level schedule, due to staffing shortages, as of January 8, 2022. The RTC says it continues to work to improve upon existing Sunday-level service. When the service change went into effect, it says Routes 4 and 13 immediately had their service gaps filled in and the RAPID Virginia Line has been improved to run every 10 minutes. Route 18 also now has extra evening service to allow better access to work locations. Routes 54 and 56 now have added morning trips, and Route 3CL has a later roundtrip.
(RTC contributed to this report.)