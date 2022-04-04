The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is beginning work on a roadway reconstruction project in West Reno.
RTC started roadway reconstruction work on Sky Valley Drive from Summit Ridge Drive to the Highland Ditch Crossing and Sky Mountain Drive from the Highland Ditch Crossing to Summit Ridge Drive today, April 4, 2022.
As part of the project, RTC will remove and replace the roadway, reconstruct existing curb ramps, replace damaged sidewalk and curb and gutter, improve transit stops, place green pavement markings for bicycle lanes, and improve drainage.
RTC says Sky Mountain Drive and Sky Valley Drive were noted as pavement preservation candidates last year. They say both streets are in poor condition and need reparation.
One-way traffic will be in place for the duration of construction.
- April 4 through the end of May: Traffic will flow in a one-way, clockwise direction. Drivers will enter at Sky Mountain Drive/Summit Ridge Drive intersection and exit at Sky Valley Drive/Summit Ridge Drive intersection.
- End of May through July: Traffic will flow in a one-way, counterclockwise direction. Drivers will enter at Sky Valley Drive/Summit Ridge Drive intersection and exit at Sky Mountain Drive/Summit Ridge Drive intersection.
In addition to improving construction safety and efficiency, one-way traffic will allow vehicles to remain in the traditional right-hand travel lane, retain on-street parking during construction, maintain a bike lane, and allow for continued transit service.
This project represents an approximate $3.8 million investment in the community funded with local fuel tax revenue. Construction is anticipated to be complete in July 2022, weather permitting.
To learn more, you can watch a brief video presentation about the project.
(The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)