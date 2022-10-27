Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, a member of Prime Healthcare, has announced Reka Danko, MD, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
Dr. Danko earned her medical degree at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine in 2008, where she also completed her residency in Internal Medicine in 2011.
Board certified in both Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine, Dr. Danko has an extensive background in the acute care setting.
In her role as CMO, Dr. Danko will advise clinical oversight and supervision of hospital staff and operations with a focus on quality and safety, utilization, and physician practice evaluation.
“I am thrilled to have such a community-driven, well-respected physician like Dr. Danko as CMO, and excited about what this represents for Saint Mary’s Health Network,” added Derrick Glum, Chief Executive Officer of Saint Mary’s Health Network.
Dr. Danko began her new role as CMO in the middle of October, already making a tremendous impact in a number of key performance metrics.