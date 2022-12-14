The local chapter of The Salvation Army is helping hundreds of families this holiday season.
"The need is great," said Major Darren Trimmer. "We have more than 500 families that have signed up for Christmas assistance, and in that there are about 2,000 children who we will be helping this year."
The group has set up an Angel Tree at Meadowood Mall so shoppers there can help get gifts under the tree.
"We have families who signed up in November to receive toys from us, and the children's names go on the tree," Trimmer said. "People can take a name, there's a gift suggestion on it, and take the gift back to the Angel Tree. On our distribution day, the parents will be able to shop in our Toy and Joy Shop and choose toys for the children."
They're also providing hundreds of Christmas meals, and some community members are taking care of entire families.
"Some of the families who've signed up have special needs," Trimmer said. "And we have companies and individuals who adopt a family, and instead of just buying toys for the children, they buy a gift for every member of the household. Plus, they provide Christmas dinner for the family."
Right now The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help at the Angel Tree, sort toys at the shop, and they always need bell ringers this time of year.
To learn more about volunteering your time, visit https://reno.salvationarmy.org/