The Salvation Army of Washoe County says a group of thieves stole a red kettle full of donations outside a Walmart in Reno.
The theft happened on Wednesday, December 1 just after 6:00 p.m. at the Walmart located at 155 Damonte Ranch Parkway.
Walmart security video showed the suspected thieves driving up, grabbing the kettle full of money from the kettle stand, putting it in their vehicle and driving away.
The kettle worker had left his post for just a few minutes to use the restroom when the theft occurred.
“The money we collect every holiday season in red kettles goes to helping folks with things like rent and utility assistance, food, clothing, and more all year long,” said Major Darren Trimmer, Salvation Army Officer. “Now, we could be short on those crucial funds needed to help hard working families make ends meet. We are praying for the individuals who did this. If they had only come to us with their need, we would have done everything in our power to help.”
Major Trimmer estimates the kettle stolen contained around $500. That’s not including the cost to replace the kettle and stand. The nonprofit is urging the community to help make up for this loss by dropping some extra money into kettles, or by donating to RenoRedKettle.org