Renown Health has announced that Samuel K. Weller, MHPA, will serve as Chief Executive Officer for Renown South Meadows Medical Center, a 138-bed acute care community hospital and Renown Rehabilitation Hospital, a 62-bed physical rehabilitation hospital in Reno.
The position was formerly held by Chris Nicholas, FACHE, who was promoted in March 2022 to serve as CEO of 808-bed Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.
Renown Health is the largest and only locally owned not-for-profit, charitable healthcare network in Reno, serving over 1 million people and 100,000 square miles between Salt Lake City and Sacramento.
As CEO, Weller will work with the South Meadows and Rehabilitation leadership, medical staff, and team to achieve patient care, efficiency, and operational goals.
“We are excited to have Sam join the Renown Health senior leadership team at this pivotal moment in our history,” said Dr. Brian Erling, Renown’s president and CEO. “Sam is a dynamic health care executive with a solid record of advancing acute and ambulatory operations while collaborating with physicians and clinicians to expand services, enhance clinical quality, and exceed customer service expectations. Sam leads with integrity and a people-first approach which are essential to deliver on our mission to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve.”
Weller comes to Renown from Centura Health where he served as Group Vice President of Physician Enterprise for Greater Colorado and Kansas, overseeing physician services across a Level 1 Trauma hospital, eight Level III Trauma hospitals, two Critical Access/Trauma IV hospitals and numerous primary care and specialty practices.
He previously served as Director of Strategy and Ambulatory Practices for St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Summit County, CO overseeing hospital and ambulatory operations for the Rocky Mountain region; and Group Manager Business Development in Denver.
Weller is a graduate of Washington State University with a master’s degree in health policy and administration (MHPA) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Finance from Brigham Young University-Idaho.
“I love health care because it is about people helping people,” says Sam Weller. “Renown is the most valued and trusted system of health for northern Nevadans, and working together, I am excited to help transform care for our community and improve the quality of life for generations to come.”
Weller will assume his new duties on June 26.