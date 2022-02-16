Sand Hill Dairy, based out of Fallon, Nev. has issued a voluntary recall for whole milk effective Feb. 16, 2022. Affected products include:
- Sand Hill Dairy Whole Milk (gallon, half gallon and pints) with a best by date of 3/4/2022
Affected products were distributed at retailers in Reno, Sparks, Fallon, Lovelock, Winnemucca, Las Vegas, and Henderson, Nev. Stores have been notified and products are being removed from shelves as a precaution to protect public health.
During routine sampling conducted by the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) on Feb. 15, 2022, test results reported this morning indicated ineffective levels of pasteurization in one batch of whole milk. Pasteurization is performed to prevent bacterial growth in milk, which can lead to illness.
There have been no illnesses reported to date. Sand Hill Dairy has identified the cause of the issue and corrective actions have been put in place. Further testing conducted by the NDA on Feb. 16, 2022 did not identify any additional products or batch dates as being affected.