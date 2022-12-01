Several schools are closed or delayed for Thursday, December 1.
All Incline Village schools are closed within the Washoe County School District. There will be no activities or services at school sites, and no classes will be held.
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, (South Lake Tahoe) will be closed Thursday, December 1, due to the anticipated heavy snow and the difficult conditions impacting afternoon commutes.
All Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools are closed for Thursday. All school activities are canceled unless otherwise notified.
INCLEMENT WEATHER: With hazardous weather conditions in the surrounding areas, @UNRLakeTahoe in-person classes & non-essential operations are suspended today, Thursday, Dec. 1. Web classes, remote operations & essential services, including the dining hall, will continue. pic.twitter.com/QxDcsxt03t— University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe (@UNRLakeTahoe) December 1, 2022