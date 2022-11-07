Several schools are closed or delayed for Monday, November 7.
Schools in Incline Village are canceled. All other schools will be on a two-hour delay due to hazardous road conditions. Winter bus stops will be in effect.
For Incline schools:
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, all classes are canceled.
There will be no activities or services at school sites, and no classes will be held for Monday.
For remaining WCSD schools:
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.
Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School will be closed Monday, November 7, 2022 due to inclement weather. All Valley schools will be open and operating on regular schedules.
Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are on a 2 hour delay for start of school due to snow accumulations. Busses will also operate 2 hours later than their normal schedule.
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools will be open on a regular schedule. However, due to the stormy winds and visibility issues, there is the possibility of school buses running delays.
St. John's Children's Center will be on a 2-hour delay
Little Learners is on a 2-hour delay
Newton Learning Center is on a 2-hour delay
Bishop Manogue High School is on a 2-hour delay
Mater Academy is on a 2-hour delay
St. Albert the Great School is canceled for Monday
Pine Crest Academy of Northern Nevada is on a 2-hour delay
Sage Ridge School is on a 2-hour delay. Classes will begin at 10:25 a.m.
On Monday, Nov. 7, due to a power outage at the main TMCC Dandini Campus (located at 7000 Dandini Blvd.), this location and the Child Care Center will open at 10 a.m.
All face-to-face classes and on-campus operations before 10 a.m. are canceled at this location only. Other TMCC sites will open on-time as scheduled.
TMCC web and web-live classes, and remote operations, will continue as scheduled.
UNR at Lake Tahoe - in-person classes & non-essential operations are suspended, Monday, Nov. 7. Web classes, remote operations & essential services, including the dining hall, will continue.