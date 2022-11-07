Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * CHANGES...Snow impacts for Monday morning are trending weaker, with better potential for widespread valley snow on Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect starting 10am Tuesday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Monday snow accumulations will be up to an inch, mainly above 5000 ft. Tuesday snowfall totals of 1-3 inches for Reno-Sparks, 3-6 inches for Carson Valley and 6-10 inches for the foothills. Locally higher totals are possible in the foothills west of Highway 395 and south of US-50. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... While there may be breaks in snowfall during the advisory period, hazardous road conditions may persist as cold temperatures will help to refreeze wet road surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall could cause considerable travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&