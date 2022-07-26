Placer County deputies need your help finding 10 stolen life vests and a trailer containing two jet skis.
Deputies say the burglary and theft happened between July 21st at 8:45 p.m. and July 22nd at 8 a.m. at the Tonopalo Private Residence Club parking lot in Tahoe Vista.
Deputies say the suspects broke into a pickup-truck and stole the life vests and several keys to Sea-Doo jet skis. From there, they allegedly cut the lock on a trailer and towed it away with the Sea-Doos inside. They’re described as white and green 2020 GTI and a black, green and blue 2021 Spark.
Note: The Sea-Doos in the photo are not the actual stolen jet skis.
If you have any information that can help that help authorities, call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station Investigations Unit at (530) 581-6320, option 7.