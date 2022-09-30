Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary and credit card fraudulent.
On Saturday July 16, 2022 a victim reported her car had been broken into, her purse was stolen, and she had fraudulent credit card charges from the credit cards that were in her purse hours after the vehicle burglary.
The fraudulent credit card charges occurred at the Kings Beach 7/11 store that same Saturday evening.
A review of the time of the fraudulent charges and surveillance footage from the store revealed a male suspect as the one who utilized the victim’s stolen credit card and made approximately $425.00 in purchases.
The suspect has a unique tattoo on the inside of his lower left forearm. He is also associated with an early 2000s model green convertible Ford Mustang (unknown license plate. He is wanted for three separate felony chargesAnyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the Placer County Sheriff ‘s Office at 1- (530) 227-7579, or to remain anonymous call or text Secret Witness at 322-4900 or go online at www.secretwitness.com.