The Nevada Department of Transportation has closed Mason Road (State Route 827) in the Mason area due to a sinkhole. The sinkhole was likely created by high Walker River water levels flooding the nearby land.
The road is closed to through traffic between State Routes 339 and 208. This closed section of Mason Road travels east from Mason over the Walker River.
Local residents can access their home via Mason Road from the respective side of the Walker River on which their property lies.
Other alternate routes to travel east of Mason include West Bridge Street in Yerington and Snyder Lane.
The section of Mason Road will not open until the sinkhole is repaired and the nearby bridge and road are determined to be safe for travel.
Motorists are reminded to never travel through road closure signs.
Flood mitigation efforts also continue in the area. Lyon County is installing HESCO flood barriers across Mason Road east of the bridge and Walker River to divert and reduce river flows from reaching downtown Yerington.
More information on Lyon County flooding is available on the 2023 Flood Information page of the Lyon County website.