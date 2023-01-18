U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), a member of the Senate Small Business Committee, has sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator, Isabel Guzman, to encourage SBA to establish a Veteran Business Outreach Center (VBOC) in Nevada, which is home to approximately 23,500 veteran-owned businesses.
If established, this would be Nevada’s first-ever Veteran Business Outreach Center.
“I write today to strongly encourage the Small Business Administration (SBA) to establish a Veteran Business Outreach Center (VBOC) in Nevada,” wrote Senator Rosen. “Nearly ten percent of Nevadans are veterans, who have served our country proudly and deserve access to the resources and support needed to become small business owners. However, despite the fact that Nevada is home to thousands of servicemembers and nearly 250,000 veterans, there is not currently a VBOC in Nevada.”
“Veteran Business Outreach Centers play an important role in helping veterans in the communities where centers are located reach their business goals through training, workshops, and mentoring. These centers provide expert training on how to start and scale up businesses as well as tailored business counseling,” she continued. “Establishing a Veteran Business Outreach Center in my state would support our approximately 23,500 veteran-owned businesses, build upon our flourishing small business community, and ultimately boost our economy on a local and state level.
The full text of the letter can be found here.