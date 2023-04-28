Third graders at Miguel Sepulveda Elementary School marked this year’s Arbor Day celebration by planting a tree on their campus Friday morning.
The City of Sparks partners with Sepulveda Elementary School each year to teach students about the importance of planting and nurturing trees and plants of all kinds.
Students look forward to this event, which is part of the many lessons they learn in connection with Earth Day activities each April.
This is the last celebration for second grade teacher Donna Sosnowski, who has led the annual event for many years and will retire in June.