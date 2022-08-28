Weather Alert

...Isolated Thunderstorms Monday, Heat Returns this Week... * THUNDERSTORMS - Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening across portions of the eastern Sierra and western Nevada (15-20% chance). While coverage will be mainly isolated, the biggest concerns with any storms that develop will be new fire starts from dry lightning strikes and strong and erratic outflow winds. These storms could produce lightning hazards for any outdoor events and recreation, including blowing dust impacts with sudden reductions to visibility and air quality on and downwind of desert playas. * HEAT - High pressure strengthens this week with hot weather returning midweek. Afternoon highs could warm to around 10 degrees above average with lower western Nevada valleys nearing records with near triple digit heat possible. By Thursday, the lower valleys of western Nevada may see localized areas of high heat risk. A prolonged stretch of heat is possible through the Labor Day Weekend. Persistent heat may be impactful to the general population with higher risks for elderly or other heat sensitive individuals. Never leave children or animals in a heat exposed vehicle for any amount of time!