The Sequoia National Forest has submitted a grant application with the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. The Ground Operations proposal seeks $ 772,975.00, and the Law Enforcement proposal seeks $143,746.25. These funds help ensure off-highway vehicle (OHV) user safety, education, and regulatory compliance.
The Sequoia National Forest has successfully applied for and received California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation grants in the past due to the talents of our forest and law enforcement staff, which annually take the lead on developing grant proposals. The Forest’s Ground Operations and Law Enforcement applications will focus on maintaining off-road vehicle routes, facilities and signage, and law enforcement. The OHMVR and the Sequoia National Forest have maintained a successful partnership for over 30 years.
The grant application is available for public review at the Sequoia National Forest Supervisor’s Office beginning March 7, 2023, through May 1, 2023, and will be available online March 7, 2023, at http://ohv.parks.ca.gov. To find the grant applications, look under the “Grants Tab” at the top of the page and then “Online Grants Application (OLGA), click “Review Preliminary Application” on the left and search for “USFS – Sequoia NF – Patrol District” under Agency for the Law Enforcement Grant application. For the Ground Operations Grant “USFS – Sequoia National Forest.”
The public review and comment period will be open from March 7, 2022, through May 1, 2023. Written comments can be mailed to Sequoia National Forest, 220 E. Morton Ave, Porterville, CA 93257, attention: OHV Grants, e-mailed to SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov with the subject line “OHV Grants,” or post on the State OHV website. Written comments must be postmarked or e-mailed by May 1, 2023, for consideration.
For additional information about the grant application or to provide verbal comments for the Ground Operations application, please contact Karen Miller, Public Services Staff Officer, at karen.miller@usda.gov or Heather Swarts, Grants Management Assistant, at heather.swarts@usda.gov.
For questions or comment about the Law Enforcement application, please contact Carlos Lopez, LE&I Program Support, at carlos.lopez@usda.gov.