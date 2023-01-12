The Wild Sheep Foundation is anticipating a record crowd at this week's Sheep Show inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
The 46th annual show kicked off Thursday, also inside the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino.
The convention and sporting expo helps raise money for the conservation and management of wild sheep.
It features more than 350 exhibitors, educational seminars, youth events, drawings, hunt giveaways, raffles, and banquets. Nightly auctions feature a record of more than $3 million in outdoor adventure trips and more special conservation permits than any other convention or hunting expo.
The Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority say the Sheep Show will infuse an estimated $3.9 million into the Northern Nevada economy.
The Sheep Show is open to the public Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 12-14, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Show hours are 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Saturday. Daily admission is $25.
The expo also features a free Youth Wildlife Conservation Experience open to the public at the convention center Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The youth event offers 40 stations of fun, educational activities focused on conservation, outdoor skills and nature.
A complete schedule of events, pre-registration, and other details are available at www.wildsheepfoundation.org.
(RSCVA contributed to this report.)