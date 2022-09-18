Reno finally got to see its own superhero film “The Hero” on Sunday at the National Automobile Museum.
The Hero, written by Reno screenwriter Ryan Costello, is a story about Cody, a high school student with Down Syndrome and an aspiring comic book artist who escapes his school bully, Jessup, in his imaginary world of superheroes and villains, until the superhero of Cody's comic book, Crossfade, helps Cody find his own courage.
The Hero stars Reno actors Easton Reyes (best known for Memory Lane), Jasmeet Baduwalia (best known for Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Carp-e Diem) and a newcomer Isaias Osuna as Jessup and Garbage Man.
The film was specifically written for Easton Reyes AKA The Dudeinator, a lifelong martial artist, actor, rapper, master flosser. Easton is a go-getter and has never let having Down Syndrome stop him from achieving his goals.
Damonte Ranch High School’s drama class students participate as extras as well as providing a location for the film.
The film was fully funded by donations and community support, as well as the Brandon Gruber Scholarship from the National Down Syndrome Society.
There was a Q&A with the cast and The Hero t-shirts and posters werefor sale, with 50% of net proceeds being donated to the DSNNN.