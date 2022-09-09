A smoky forecast will be with us through the weekend, with the Mosquito Fire still growing in size with no containment.
It has jumped the American River, burning around Foresthill and Oxbow Reservoir in Placer and El Dorado counties, just west of Lake Tahoe.
Smoke and haze from the fire will filter into our valleys on and off through the weekend with winds out of the west blowing the smoke to the east.
Look for areas of moderate to unhealthy air quality all weekend, and stay indoors with the AC on if it bothers you.
You can check the latest air quality in your neighborhood here: www.airnow.gov
Unhealthy air quality has the potential to cause negative health impacts, particularly for sensitive groups, which include the elderly, children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women and anyone who is exercising or working hard outdoors. Exposure to elevated PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in smoke) concentrations can result in eye and throat irritation, headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, congestion, coughing, impaired lung function and chest pain.
Periods of smoke and clearing may rapidly fluctuate through the weekend based on the wind. AQMD has issued these recommendations to reduce exposure to smoke:
- Check AirNow’s Fire and Smoke Map for the latest AQI nearest you before doing outdoor activities.
- The AirNow.gov mobile app is also available
- Reduce outdoor activities and stay indoors when it is smoky.
- Keep indoor air clean. Do not vacuum, light candles, fry food, or smoke
(Washoe County Health District contributed to this report.)