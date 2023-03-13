Snow plow operations are continuing in South Lake Tahoe, but the City is asking drivers to be respectful of the snow plows as some of their crews are being harassed.
According to the City, some of their snow plow drivers have had objects thrown at their equipment or have been blocked by other cars.
The City says this type of behavior not only makes their job difficult, but also delays snow operations.
The City also adds that they understand neighbors could be upset about snow berms, but say they are inevitable in the snow plowing process.
Crews are continuing snowplow operations in the Sierra Tract, Stateline, Bijou, and Tahoe Island plow zones. Snow blowing operations will resume once snowplowing is completed. One sander will also be out in various locations. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/wxsHt1K89J— City of South Lake Tahoe (@cityofslt) March 13, 2023