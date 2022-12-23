Keeping up with their yearly tradition of donating to a local organization, Sparks Firefighters were able to donate a check for $5,265 to the local Kids Kottage.
Donations come directly from firefighters but also include generous donations from the Sparks Fire Chief’s Association and the Sparks Fire Department Administration Staff.
The Kids Kottage provides a temporary shelter for Washoe County children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect until a more permanent solution can be found.
All donations go a long way for helping provide food and clothing, as well as medical care, education and mental health evaluations.