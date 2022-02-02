Washoe County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man, on several felony charges including domestic assault and child abuse.
On Friday, January 28, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Steamboat Creek neighborhood for a reported Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Deputies arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. to find two adult roommates, with signs of having been in a physical altercation.
There were also two children in the residence, one of whom appeared deeply traumatized.
Upon further investigation, deputies were able to determine Derek Kirk had come to the residence uninvited. Kirk began to get physical with the female roommate, and deputies later found evidence of two-handed strangulation on her neck.
One child was in the room at the time and hid in a closet. The male roommate heard the commotion and reportedly ran into the room to help the woman. He and Kirk got into a physical altercation.
The two roommates say during that altercation, Kirk attempted to stab the man with a knife. Kirk fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Through intelligence gathered during the investigation, and with assistance from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Parole and Probation Division, deputies located Kirk on Wednesday February 2 and arrested him without incident.
Kirk is charged with one felony count of Domestic Battery by Strangulation, one felony count of Child Abuse with Substantial Mental Harm, one felony count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, one Felony Count of Violating Conditions of Parole, and one misdemeanor count of Battery.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)