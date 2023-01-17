A Major Accident Investigation Team is on scene investigating an early morning crash involving a pedestrian on Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks.
The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Crime tape can be seen over a large portion of the roadway.
There’s no immediate word on when the roadway will reopen to cars, but police do say they'll release more information soon.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.