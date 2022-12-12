The Sparks Police Department is joining forces with other northern Nevada agencies to increase high-visibility patrols from now through January 3, 2023, for motorists exceeding the speed limit.
One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding. This is a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.
Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year.
Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors but driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality. The faster you drive, the less time you have to react. As your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.
Sparks Police say it is committed to keeping our roads safe for drivers and pedestrians, who travel within our city every day. Over the next few weeks Sparks Police will continue to focus our enforcement on speeders.
Funding for these extra patrols is made possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety. Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, speed, distracted driving, seatbelt, and pedestrian safety.
The Sparks Police Department remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding.
More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com