On Thursday May 5th, 2022, Sparks Police Officers responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of Meadowlands Drive, in Sparks. It happened around 2 p.m.
The victim had left their garage door open while they were working in the backyard. That's when three unknown race men, with masks on, got out of a white Saturn 4-Door sedan parked in the street in front of the house.
The suspects walked up the driveway and entered the victim's garage, while one of the suspects carried an AR style rifle.
A fourth male, who was driving the car, remained in the vehicle. The driver watched the homeowner walking back toward the garage and alert5ed the other three suspects.
The suspects ran back to the sedan with stolen property from the garage. The suspect vehicle then took off.
The suspects are described as younger males, in their late teens to early twenties.
The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with this case. If you have any information regarding the incident or recognize the vehicle or the suspects, please contact the Sparks Police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.