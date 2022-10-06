Sparks police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Thursday morning.
Police say the man demanded money from the clerks while pointing a gun at them and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The clerks were not hurt.
The suspect is described as white, about 6' tall and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a backpack and black and white shoes.
Police say they have reviewed video surveillance of the 12:45 a.m. robbery but not release any images of the incident.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you can call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.