In honor of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Day of Service, Sparks Post 3396 members participated in a cleanup at the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza and the Sparks Marina Saturday.
This was the second annual VFW Day of Service where veterans throughout the county and world participate in a day of service.
The event was also part of the City of Sparks, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful initiative.
The VFW Day of Service events happening throughout the world during May emphasizes the important role veterans play as community leaders and volunteers and inspire others to serve as well.