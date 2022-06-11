Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY EXPIRED AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, except higher gusts possible in wind prone areas along US-395. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, including Washoe Lake. * WHEN...11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...Windy Weekend with Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms While Heat Retreats... * While most areas will see some cooling on Saturday, West Central Nevada near and east of US-95 can again expect highs between 95 and 100 degrees. Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. For more information, please see the Heat Advisory statement. * Increased snow melt from the recent heat will lead to minor rises on creeks and streams in the Sierra from snowmelt. Cold water could impact recreation and high elevation water crossings. * Winds are forecast to increase this weekend, with the stronger winds expected Sunday. Be prepared for winds to impact boating and travel, along with blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. These winds could cause increased concern for fire starts in vegetation that has dried out due to the heat. Be fire aware this weekend and follow local fire restrictions. * Temperatures will cool quite a bit Sunday with showers and thunderstorms moving into the Sierra, northeast California and northwest Nevada.

