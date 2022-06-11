Sparks Police say they arrested a woman Friday morning after an argument between neighbors led to a shooting.
On Saturday, June 11 around 11 a.m., Sparks Police Officers responded to an emergency 911 call in the 1700 block of D Street for a female and her 11-year-old son who had just been shot at.
Officers arrived on scene and determined no subjects had been struck by gunfire.
Through an investigation, officers determined the suspect was a neighbor of the victim and it appeared there was an on-going neighbor dispute between the two parties.
The suspect was identified as 61-year-old Sparks resident Betsy Baker.
Baker was taken into custody for weapons related charges as well as child endangerment.
Police say this was determined to be an isolated incident, the firearm was recovered, and there is no additional threat to the public.
