A Sparks woman faces a federal drug charge after she was arrested after a high speed chase, with cocaine in her car.
The Department of Justice says a federal grand jury indicted 34-year-old Elizabeth Marie Acuna on one count of intent to distribute cocaine.
Authorities say police saw her speeding on Highway 395 in an unincorporated area of Mono County on October 22, 2021. The DOJ says Acuna admitted to the officer that she had drugs inside her car, finding 762.3 grams of cocaine wrapped inside two cellophane packages.
At the time of her stop, the DOJ says she was on a federal pretrial release on a pending August 2021 drug in Oregon.
If convicted, Acuna faces up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.