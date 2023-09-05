A portion of SR 447 north of Reno has reopened between Little Valley Road and Basin Road after an earlier semi-truck rollover crash.
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe says drivers should expect possible slowdowns on northbound SR 447 into Nixon.
The tribe says the roadway was closed due to leaking propane canisters.
Nevada State Police troopers say the crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Southbound traffic is being held at SR 447/446 junction by Nixon Store. Northbound is being diverted into Basin Road. Please drive considerately thru the community neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/EWzRHm6oH5— Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe (@plpt) September 5, 2023