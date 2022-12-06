In observance of Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek), Eagle Valley Middle School (EVMS) students were able to display their coding skills for Nevada Department of Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert on Monday, Dec. 5.
The activities highlighted computer programing efforts in Mr. Jeremy Smith and Mr. Mark Kuniya’s sixth and seventh grade classes (respectively).
Students in Mr. Kuniya’s English class implemented a cross curricular lesson, while students in Mr. Smith’s Computer Science class are part of an introductory course in programing for sixth graders to help promote future STEM involvement.
These students displayed their knowledge of coding by programing robots to complete specific tasks: driving around a can or parking in a garage. Additionally, this year, as part of CSEdWeek, K-12 computer science teachers and students may also participate in national events, Nevada contests, classroom visits and more.
CSEdWeek was launched in 2009 in an effort to bring awareness about the need to elevate K-12 computer science education to meet the critical skills necessary for higher education and the workforce. Activities throughout the week are geared towards student involvement and excitement around computer science.
Nine years ago, Code.org initiated the Hour of Code, which has consistently engaged millions of students around the world in coding activities.
(Carson City School District)