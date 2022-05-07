Caltrans will close State Route 89/Monitor Pass at noon on Sunday, May 8.
Mono County’s northernmost Sierra mountain pass is closing ahead of a snowstorm forecast to hit the region Sunday afternoon and evening.
Maintenance crews will assess the road for reopening once the storm has passed.
Caltrans currently has no plans to close any other mountain highways for this storm.
For the latest information on road conditions throughout District 9, follow us on Twitter (@Caltrans9) or Facebook (Caltrans District 9). Before you hit the road, plan your trip with the Caltrans QuickMap app or website atquickmap.dot.ca.gov. You can also call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).
(Caltrans)