Secret Witness is offering a cash reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the vandalism of a cemetery in Virginia City, NV area.
In recent days there has been vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location.
Three headstones were vandalized over a two-week period, and most of the headstones in the cemetery are over 100 years old. Reparations are time-consuming and costly.
The recent damage may have been caused by locals who know how to access the cemetery through backroads.
Storey County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s).
Anyone having information relating to these crimes or the suspect(s) should contact the Storey County Sheriff’s Department at 775-847-0950, or remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go on-line at www.secretwitness.com