Six Mile Canyon is closed at R Street in Virginia City and at Sam Clemens St. in Dayton due to washouts and to allow crews time for road repairs. 

Storey County continues to assess weather and potential flooding conditions and preparedness for all parts of the county.

Updates will be provided through the county’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter, as well as the website, StoreyCounty.org.

Due to travel impacts from regional flooding, County offices are to close effective immediately (Friday, March 10, 2023). Douglas County courts will remain open for normal business hours.

Aside from essential public safety, corrections personnel, and courts, all county offices will close early.

There is currently flooding on many roads around Douglas County. Douglas County Sheriff Daniel Coverley has advised that motorists should avoid travel in unnecessary and non-emergency situations.

Due to flooding over roadways, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has requested that DCSD Valley Schools close and students be returned home.

U.S. 395 is CLOSED from SR 208 (Holbrook Junction) to Leviathan Mine Road due to water and mud across the road. Crews currently cleaning the debris flow.

Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) is CLOSED from Douglas Fir Drive (Galena Creek) to Fairview Blvd (Incline) due to natural release avalanche.

While no one was reported to be injured, it is a reminder to avoid unnecessary travel in extreme winter conditions.

Incline Village Schools are closed for Friday, March 10 due to hazardous weather and road conditions. Students will engage in distance learning. Grab-and-go meals are available at Incline Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline Village substation will temporarily be closed due to water damage caused by the current series of storms.

If you need emergency assistance, call 911. For non-emergencies call 775-785-WCSO.

Artesia Road and Mason Pass Road between Yerington and Smith Valley are closed indefinitely due to significant mud and water runoff. All other Lyon County roads between Yerington and Smith Valley remain closed. 

U.S. 95 is CLOSED between Schurz and Hawthorne due to major rockfall.

The highway will remain closed for an indeterminate length of time as large boulders are removed.

