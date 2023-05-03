Scattered showers and thunderstorms for your Wednesday with highs only in the 40s and 50s, keep your coats handy.
Our stormy weather pattern continues through Thursday where we will have the best chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region.
Some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side with heavy rain and small hail, with minor flooding of rivers and streams possible.
Look out for snow showers in the high elevations with slick roads possible.
By Friday and the weekend the storm moves out of the area, with just a slight chance for a pop up shower and warmer 60s for highs.