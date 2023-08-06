Bail is set at $1 million for the 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Sun Valley on Saturday.
Esteban Garcia faces charges of open murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon in the death of 20-year-old Jennifer Beltran-Galassi.
According to police, Garcia had been issued a no-contact order with the victim back in July.
She was found shot to death inside a car over the weekend.
On July 27th of this year, Garcia was convicted of domestic battery and abuse, neglect, or endangerment of a child out of the Sparks Justice Court and sentenced to probation, the WCSO says on X.
The Sheriff's Office says there are no outstanding suspects in this case.
If you have any information that can help in this case, contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
If you or someone you know is in a violent domestic relationship, these community resources are available:
Crisis Support Services of Nevada: Call or text 988
Domestic Violence Resource Center: 775-329-4150
Safe Embrace – Family Violence Program & Shelter: 775-322-3466
Sierra Community House, Incline Village, 24-hour crisis line: 800-736-1060
Protection Order Help Center: 775-328-3127