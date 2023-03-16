A suspected wrong-way driver was arrested after he ran away from officers, jumping on cars and trying to carjack them while on I-80 near Donner Summit.
CHP says the unidentified driver was finally caught near Castle Peak.
CHP says the incident started around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday when they were dispatched to the Donner Rest area to find a reckless driver.
That’s when they say they received more calls about a gold Lexus heading west while in the eastbound lanes when it hit a semi-truck head-on. Immediately after, witnesses say the man then got out and ran away, jumping on passing cars and trying to allegedly carjacking them.
CHP Truckee officers caught the man where he was subsequently booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of reckless driving, felony hit and run and suspicious of DUI.
Truckee Police and Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies also helped with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that can help authorities, call Officer Perez at 530-563-9200.