Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a SUV passenger on I-80 west near Rye Patch Dam last month.
NSP says they responded to the crash on Saturday, July 23rd just after 4:02 p.m. west of mile marker 129.
NSP says a preliminary investigation shows Geoffrey Williams was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound when the SUV hit a guardrail and rolled over, stopping on its wheels, facing east.
Williams was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with major injuries.
NSP says passenger, Angileen Williams, was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries.
Authorities say driver fatigue is suspected.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220701639. If anyone has any information about this crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.