Toys for Tots Carson City is collecting Christmas gifts for kids in the Carson City, Douglas County, Storey County and West Lyon County this year. And this Saturday, they're partnering with a local hot air balloon company to offer tethered balloon rides to anyone who drops off a new toy at their headquarters in Gardnerville.
"We love giving back to the community, our owner loves to give back," said Sheldon Grauberger, pilot for Balloon Nevada. "It's a great way to get people into ballooning; to see the balloon up close, to see how large it is, and to get a good feeling of what it feels like to get in and out of the basket. Very often, they'll come do this and go, we'll have to take a ride in the future!"
The Carson City Toys for Tots program gives out more than 10,000 toys to families in need every year, and the need continues to grow.
"All children deserve a Christmas," said Toys for Tots Coordinator Joyce Buckingham. "Last year we served just under 2,000 people and we're looking at probably 2,500 this year. "It's just nice to have something under the tree, and no matter what the situation is at home, we're trying to make sure these kids do have a Christmas."
There's also a raffle with the chance to win a hot air balloon ride for two.
"There's nothing like it," Grauberger said. "It's not scary at all. People think they're going to be scared in a hot air balloon, but in a balloon there's no sensation of motion at all. You go up really high, look down, and you don't even realize you're up in the air. It's really beautiful."
The toy drive is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Balloon Nevada, 1144 U.S. Highway 395 North, Gardnerville. The free balloon rides are from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and dependent on the weather.
Toys for Tots Carson City: https://carson-city-nv.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3
Balloon Nevada: https://www.balloonnevada.com/