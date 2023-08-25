A man wanted out of Texas on child sexual assault charges was arrested in Sparks earlier this week.
Authorities say with the help of the U.S. Marshals in Waco, they developed information that 31-year-old Jacob Murphy was living in Sparks.
The Marshals and the Regional Sex Offender Unit then arrested Murphy on Tuesday.
Murphy was wanted out of Bell County, Texas.
Murphy was transported to the Washoe County Detention Facility and booked as a Fugitive from Justice. Murphy will now await extradition by Texas authorities.