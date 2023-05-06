The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that The Children’s Cabinet will receive a grant of $1,500,000 to lead Washoe YouthBuild, a collaborative project in partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC), Step2, High Sierra Health Education Center (AHEC), Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), Community Services Agency (CSA), Building and Construction Trades Council of Northern Nevada, and Toll Brothers.
Washoe YouthBuild will serve 65 youth ages 16-24 who are not enrolled in school and low-income, involved with the criminal justice system, aging out of foster care, pregnant or parenting.
The program aims to assist disconnected youth with attaining their High School diploma or High School Equivalency (HSE), expose youth to construction careers and train them to be work ready, create transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness, create a pipeline for youth local apprenticeship programs, solidify leadership skills, and connect youth to college and in-demand community jobs.
Senator Jackie Rosen states, “I’ve long supported the Children’s Cabinet and I’m glad the Department of Labor is providing them with critical federal funding to continue their important work in Washoe County. The Children’s Cabinet offers critical services to keep Nevada children and families safe, and this funding will help ensure more young adults in the Reno area have access to a quality education.”
“The Children’s Cabinet is a vital community partner for Northern Nevada children and families, and I’ll always work to get them the federal support they need,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “This grant funding I helped deliver for the YouthBuild program will allow the Children’s Cabinet to continue to provide hands-on job training to vulnerable youth in the area and skills to prepare them for whatever their future holds.”
“Washoe YouthBuild prepares young workers for jobs with significant demand and enables employers to expand their workforce with qualified individuals. By investing in our local youth, The Children’s Cabinet and our partners can eliminate barriers to securing quality jobs and provide our community with a workforce pipeline tailored to our community’s specific needs,” Kim Young, CEO, The Children’s Cabinet.
For more information about The Children’s Cabinet, you can visit www.childrenscabinet.org