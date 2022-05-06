The Depot Craft Brewery and Distillery (The Depot) will host its seventh annual Kentucky Derby party on Saturday, May 7 in its recently renovated event space.
The watch party will feature a selection of bottomless Derby favorites, including mimosas, Mint Julips, The Depot’s Ranch Hand American Ale and the Buckle Bunny Raspberry Ale.
A spread of assorted food favorites from the restaurant will also complement the classic race cocktails as attendees cheer on their favorite jockeys.
Tickets are $80 per person and are available for purchase at The Depot, online at Eventbrite, here, or by calling 775-737-4330
The craft brewery and distillery is located at 325 East 4 street and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.